Cabarrus County, NC

2020 Cabarrus County Community Needs Assessment

harrisburgnc.org
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHealthy Cabarrus, housed within the Cabarrus Health Alliance, the public health authority of Cabarrus County, was created in 1997 as a multi-sector initiative designed to work collaboratively with community partners to improve the health of those who live, work, learn, play, pray and utilize services in Cabarrus County. Part of the collaborative responsibilities includes overseeing the Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA) process every four years. While its mission includes the mobilization of community partners, its vision for conducting the county’s Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA) is to not only identify the top needs, and develop community health improvement plans with strategies that can effectively address those issues faced by residents.

www.harrisburgnc.org

