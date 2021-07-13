Cancel
EVA-8 Weapon Nerf is Being Discussed for Apex Legends

By Jack O'Dwyer
Cover picture for the article

A potential nerf for the EVA-8 pump-action shotgun came to light recently during the fifth episode of the Apex Uncut podcast earlier this week. The episode originally aired on Sunday, July 11, and featured Cloud9's Zach Mazer and The_FortniteGuy, owner of Team Kungarna and Box Fight Championships, as its hosts. Their special guest was Apex Legends' John "JayBiebs" Larson, Associate Live Balance Designer, who answered a host of questions on potential changes to Ranked mode, which legends top the charts, and where the development team is looking to make adjustments.

