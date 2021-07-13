This Life Coach Wrote A Book Teaching Latinas How To Manifest The Life Of Their Dreams
There’s a lot of talk these days about manifestation. From spiritual circles to the #girlboss corners of the Interwebs, more people are becoming aware of the law of attraction, that our thoughts, language and actions can – and do – influence our experiences. What’s often missing from these discussions, however, is a legible and relatable blueprint everyday people can follow to actually transform their beliefs, energy and behaviors. Sandra Hinojosa Ludwig just fixed that. In the Mexican-Canadian life coach and author’s new book, Chica Why Not?, she breaks down the law of attraction and teaches Latinas how to live with intention and manifest a life they love.wearemitu.com
Comments / 0