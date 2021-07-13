Cancel
Environment

Severe weather possible in panhandle Tuesday night

By Elic Chisam
News Channel Nebraska
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Weather Service (NWS) is tracking the potential for severe weather in western Nebraska Tuesday night. The National Weather Service office in Cheyenne says storms are expected to move across east-central Wyoming this afternoon. They predict the storm to move into Nebraska around 8 to 9 p.m. Severe storms are more likely north of the North Platte River, according to the NWS.

