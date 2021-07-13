Severe weather possible in panhandle Tuesday night

Effective: 2021-07-25 08:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-25 11:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: St. Clair; Washington The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southwestern Washington County in south central Illinois Southeastern Saint Clair County in southwestern Illinois * Until 1130 AM CDT. * At 828 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Belleville, Freeburg, New Athens, Marissa, Lively Grove, St. Libory, Lenzburg, Johannisburg, Fayetteville, Venedy, Stone Church and Elkton. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
