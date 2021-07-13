Cancel
Minnesota State

Minnesota reports $26.5 billion in general fund receipts

By Scott McClallen
crowrivermedia.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – Minnesota has net general fund receipts in fiscal year 2021 of $26.5 billion, the Department of Management and Budget (MMB) reported. Gov. Tim Walz welcomed the news. “This is good news for Minnesota and proves that our economy is strong. Minnesotans got through this pandemic with...

