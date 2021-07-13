Minnesota reports $26.5 billion in general fund receipts

New York State tax receipts from April to June exceeded budget projections by $4.8 billion. That's according to State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli's monthly State Cash Report, released on Friday. DiNapoli says, "The state is rebounding from the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Strong tax collections, coupled with an unprecedented infusion of federal aid, give the state an opportunity to improve its long-term fiscal stability and better prepare for future uncertainties. The state should use these revenues to bolster reserves or for pay-as-you-go funding for critical infrastructure projects." DiNapoli's report also found that tax receipts through June totaled $30.9 billion, almost $17 billion more than received in the same period last year, spurred in part by a $13.5 billion year-to-year increase in personal income tax (PIT) receipts. Much of this change is attributable to delays in PIT filing deadlines from April 15th to July 15th in 2020 and May 17th in 2021.