Thomas Jefferson's Avery Shunneson named 2021 boys Freddie Steinmark Award recipient

Avery Shunneson’s senior year at Thomas Jefferson High School went from the slow pace of having the fall football season postponed to warp speed of having three sports crammed into his final semester of school. Avery and his teammates at TJ participated in the state basketball tournament in early March, started football practice the next week, hoisted the 4A Football Season C Championship trophy in May, and then Avery won two state track and field championships the last weekend of June. Not a bad way to wind up your senior year – oh, and add being named 4A football Player of the Year and committing to attend Princeton University to this list as well.