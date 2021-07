Shoreham, Vt. — WhistlePig Whiskey, the #1 distiller in the ultra-premium and luxury rye whiskey category in North America, has once again broken down the boundaries of what’s possible in the whiskey world. Following the heels of WhistlePig’s award winning FarmStock Rye and Bourbon collection, WhistlePig RoadStock Rye Whiskey was created on the road less traveled and finished in All-American barrels. In collaboration with Jordan Winery and Firestone Walker Brewery, the epic journey of RoadStock began earlier this year at WhistlePig’s 500-acre farm in Shoreham, VT, where WhistlePig commissioned an 18-wheeler ‘Rolling Rickhouse,’ which would make its way on a 6,000-mile barrel finishing journey unlike anything the industry has ever seen.