Beer is an agricultural product that is made of four main ingredients – malted barley, hops, water and yeast. Three of those ingredients are tied to the land. Barley is grown across the Midwest and is threatened by climate change, and we are already getting reports that the 2021 crop will be very bad. Hops are grown in the Pacific Northwest and have been harmed by the near constant forest fires in that region. Our precious water sources are always under attack by nature and man. These threats to mainstream agriculture have led to a surge in grain-to-glass breweries, which utilize the same concept as the farm-to-table trend we see in the hospitality sector.