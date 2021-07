Brianna and Jonathan Collett will hold their grand opening for their new business, Cross Ties Coffee Company, July 17 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. They are located at 46 Railroad Avenue, Falkville. They will be open Thursday and Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. They plan to add more days and hours in the future.