BLIN Stock Increases Over 66% Intraday: Why It Happened

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TLS. B. Riley lifted their price target on Telos from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telos from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Telos from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Telos from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Telos from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Telos has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.88.