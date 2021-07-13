BLIN Stock Increases Over 66% Intraday: Why It Happened
The stock price of Bridgeline Digital Inc (NASDAQ: BLIN) increased by over 66% during intraday trading. This is why it happened. The stock price of Bridgeline Digital Inc (NASDAQ: BLIN) – a provider of cloud-based marketing technology software – increased by over 66% during intraday trading. Investors are responding positively to the company announcing that a government agency in Singapore has signed a 3-year agreement with Hawksearch to improve its digital experience.pulse2.com
