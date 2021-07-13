Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

BLIN Stock Increases Over 66% Intraday: Why It Happened

pulse2.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe stock price of Bridgeline Digital Inc (NASDAQ: BLIN) increased by over 66% during intraday trading. This is why it happened. The stock price of Bridgeline Digital Inc (NASDAQ: BLIN) – a provider of cloud-based marketing technology software – increased by over 66% during intraday trading. Investors are responding positively to the company announcing that a government agency in Singapore has signed a 3-year agreement with Hawksearch to improve its digital experience.

pulse2.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Intraday#Stock Price#Blin Stock Increases#Ecommerce
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Country
Singapore
Related
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session. Kinsale Capital Gr (NASDAQ:KNSL) stock moved upwards by 2.41% to $168.48 during Friday’s regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 34.9K, which is 33.19% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 billion.
Stockspulse2.com

TNXP Stock Fell 2.97%: Why It Happened

The stock price of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ: TNXP) fell 2.97% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ: TNXP) fell 2.97% today. Investors responded negatively to Tonix Pharmaceuticals announcing that they have decided to stop enrollment in the Phase 3 RALLY study of TNX-102 SL (cyclobenzaprine HCl sublingual tablets) 5.6 mg for the management of fibromyalgia following an unblinded and pre-planned interim analysis by the Independent Data Monitoring Committee (IDMC) of the RALLY study.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) to Sell

According to Zacks, “Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. is an agricultural bioscience company. It focuses on the development of disruptive technologies for improvement in crop yield to enhance global food security. The company is working on new approaches, to improve fundamental elements of plant photosynthetic efficiency and optimizing carbon metabolism for better production. It operates primarily in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. Yield10 Bioscience, Inc., formerly known as Metabolix, Inc., is based in Woburn, Massachusetts. “
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.35-5.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.2-4.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.41 billion.The Brink’s also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.350-$5.550 EPS.
Stockscityindex.co.uk

What is a stock market crash and why do they happen?

A stock market crash is a sudden drop in the value of equities across the vast majority of constituents. When these share prices collapse, a significant loss of paper wealth for publicly quoted companies ensues. It also means a loss in the investment portfolios of individuals holding the shares. A...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys 371,702 Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) by 761.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 420,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 371,702 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kingsoft Cloud were worth $16,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Needham & Company LLC Initiates Coverage on Telos (NASDAQ:TLS)

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TLS. B. Riley lifted their price target on Telos from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telos from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Telos from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Telos from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Telos from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Telos has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.88.
Stockspulse2.com

HUDI Stock Increases Over 15% Pre-Market: Details You Should Know

The stock price of Huadi International Group Co (NASDAQ: HUDI) increased by over 15% pre-market. These are some details you should know. The stock price of Huadi International Group Co (NASDAQ: HUDI) increased by over 15% pre-market. There is no company-specific news reports or SEC filings that are driving up the stock price so it appears there are external factors at play.
Stockspulse2.com

AAPL Stock: $175 Target From JPMorgan

The shares of Apple, Inc (Nasdaq: AAPL) have received a price target increase from $170 to $175 by JPMorgan. These are the details. The shares of Apple, Inc (Nasdaq: AAPL) have received a price target increase from $170 to $175 by JPMorgan. And JPMorgan analyst Samik Chatterjee reiterated an “Overweight” rating on the company shares.
Stockspulse2.com

NIO Stock Increased 1.78%: Details

The stock price of NIO Inc (NYSE: NIO) increased by 1.78% yesterday. These are some details you should know. The stock price of NIO Inc (NYSE: NIO) increased by 1.78% yesterday. The increase in the stock price increased amidst a broader rally in all the main indexes on Wall Street yesterday.
StocksInvestorPlace

BLIN Stock: The Huge Deal Lifting Little-Known Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) stock is taking off on Tuesday thanks to a deal with a government agency in Singapore. This agreement lasts for three years and has that government agency working with Hawksearch to better its digital experiences. Hawksearch is a site search and recommendation platform mainly used by eCommerce apps.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services. It activites consists of Merchant Services & Terminals, Mobility & e-Transactional Services, Financial Processing & Software Licensing. Worldline SA is headquartered in Bezons, France. “. Shares of Worldline stock opened at $96.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Anticipate Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.09). Sunstone Hotel Investors posted earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) to “Buy”

According to Zacks, “CSW Industrials, Inc. manufactures and sells industrial products; coatings, sealants, adhesives and specialty chemicals. The company offers HVAC mechanical, building and fire/smoke prevention, lubricating and filtration equipment for commercial construction, HVAC and rail companies. In addition, it offers engineered specialty lubricants and greases, degreasers and cleaners for oilfield, mining, industrial, rail and HVAC customers. The Company’s brand includes Novent, Goliath, Railplex, Paragon and Versatac.CSW Industrials, Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas. “
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for HCA Healthcare, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) – Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of HCA Healthcare in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now forecasts that the company will earn $3.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.04. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.62 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $16.89 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.64 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $18.29 EPS.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Earnest Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Earnest Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,947,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,778 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $154,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.30-3.46 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.89-1.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.86 billion.Altra Industrial Motion also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.300-$3.460 EPS.
Newton, MAmodernreaders.com

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “The RMR Group Inc. primarily provides management services to publicly owned real estate investment trusts and real estate operating companies. The RMR Group Inc. is headquartered in Newton, MA. “. Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating on...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

According to Zacks, “Global Industrial Company, through its operating subsidiaries, is a provider of industrial products principally in North America. Global Industrial Company, formerly known as Systemax Inc., is based in NY. “. Shares of Global Industrial stock opened at $37.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

Westamerica Bancorporation has increased its dividend by 4.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. NASDAQ:WABC opened at $55.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.60. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $51.31 and a 1-year high of $66.85.

Comments / 0

Community Policy