Politics

Sir John Major hits out at Government for cutting foreign aid

By Tony Diver,
Telegraph
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSir John Major on Tuesday condemned the Government for its cut to the foreign aid budget at the same time it is planning to purchase a national yacht. Sir John became the second former Tory prime minister to criticise the Government over the move as Theresa May voted against a three-line Conservative whip for the first time in 25 years.

Rishi Sunak
Keir Starmer
John Major
Andrew Mitchell
Boris Johnson
#Foreign Aid#Girls And Boys#Uk#Conservative#Government#Obr#Parliament#Foreign Affairs Committee#Labour#Commons#House#Oxfam#Cafod#Catholic#Save The Children
U.K.
Income Tax

Boris must tell the Tories what he wants his Government to be

Covid and our gradual emergence from lockdowns and restrictions still dominate political life. But slowly and steadily conventional politics – and the decisions and controversies of government – are making a comeback. In hospitals, doctors wonder how the NHS will cope with the backlogs that built up when fighting Covid...
Education
The Independent

Boris Johnson has reneged on his promise to ensure all girls get an education

Every foreign secretary gets to pick a priority subject – a defining area on which their legacy will be assessed. For William Hague, it was ending sexual violence in conflict. For Jeremy Hunt, global media freedom. For Boris Johnson, it was girls’ education.And perhaps remarkable for this prime minister, it’s a commitment that’s lasted beyond merely his tenure as foreign secretary. In his first speech on the steps of Downing Street, just over two years ago, the prime minister promised that no matter where in the world a girl is born, they should receive 12 years of quality education.It is...
Politics
The Independent

Boris Johnson news – live: Priti Patel's position 'untenable', says Starmer as PM ends isolation

Sir Keir Starmer has said Priti Patel’s position is now “untenable” and accused the Tories of having “let down the police” over the last 10 years amid a row over pay and policing numbers.The Labour leader said the government had cut thousands of police jobs and officers had not been offered a pay rise. His comments came after the Police Federation of England and Wales said it no longer had confidence in the home secretary.Meanwhile, Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak’s 10-day quarantine is expected to finish at the end of Monday, after the pair initially opted to take part in a...
Politics
The Independent

Change 'absurd' rules so MPs can accuse each other of lying, says John Bercow

Former House of Commons Speaker John Bercow has defended the backbench Labour MP who was kicked out of the chamber for calling Boris Johnson a liar.Mr Bercow said Dawn Butler was entitled to claim the prime minister had lied – calling for “absurd” parliamentary rules to be changed so MPs can accuse one another of lying in the chamber.Ms Butler was told to leave the Commons for one day last week after she refused to withdrawn her claim that Mr Johnson had “lied to the House and the country over and over again”.In a joint piece with the Labour backbencher,...
Income Tax

A Tory turn to tax hikes betrays the voters who turned blue in 2019

One of the standout images of the 2019 general election campaign was workers at Teesside welcoming the Prime Minister with a handmade “We Love Boris” sign. Millions of such voters went blue – many for the first time – in part because they were fed up with Labour’s unfunded manifesto pledges and thought they saw in Boris Johnson a man who rejected socialist profligacy and would stand up for the average worker.
Business
Daily Mail

PM's allies say he's not for turning: Boris Johnson will stand firm on lifting of restrictions as his friends evoke memories of Margaret Thatcher's single-minded war on inflation

Allies of Boris Johnson have compared his battle against coronavirus with Margaret Thatcher's determination to defeat inflation in the 1980s. Despite gloomy scientific modelling which predicts that cases could hit 200,000 a day during the current wave, they say Mr Johnson is 'resolute' about last Monday's lifting of restrictions – trusting that the vaccine rollout has sufficiently weakened the link between infections, hospitalisations and deaths.
Politics

Boris Johnson manifesto promises remain a mixed picture two years after he took power

Boris Johnson entered 10 Downing Street on 24 July, 2019 with a long list of things to do – but no parliamentary majority to do them with. Five months later he fought and won a general election on the back of an ambitious Conservative manifesto which the Prime Minister insists he is still following despite the ravages of the pandemic. Here i examines how well Mr Johnson has lived up to his promises.
Politics
The US Sun

Boris Johnson has got the job done… but at a cost

WHEN Boris Johnson stood on the steps of Downing Street as Prime Minister in July 2019, the skies were blue and the streets of Britain were paved with Brexit gold. All he needed to do was break the Parliamentary logjam and finally get us out of the EU. At long...
Society
The Independent

Boris Johnson has 'let down' country by breaking promise to fix social care, say MPs and charities

Boris Johnson has been accused of “letting down” the country by failing to fulfil a promise he made exactly two years ago to fix Britain’s broken social care system.One the second anniversary of his arrival at Downing Street, charities and opposition parties have vowed to make sure the prime minister does not forget his pledge.In his first speech after becoming prime minister on 24 July 2019, Mr Johnson told the nation: “We will fix the crisis in social care once and for all with a clear plan we have prepared.”No such plan has yet been published, and there was disappointment this...
Politics
Indy100

Dawn Butler received support from Conservative MPs after calling out Boris Johnson for "lying", she claims

Dawn Butler has received messages of support from Conservative MPs who agree with her assessment that Boris Johnson is “a liar”, she has claimed. Speaking to indy100, the Labour MP, who hit the headlines after being asked to leave the Commons, said she had been endorsed by people on “all sides of the house” who were concerned about Johnson’s behaviour, and confirmed that this included Conservative Party MPs. She declined to give specific names of those who had contacted her.
World

Government 'misled parliament' over scale of aid cuts to China

International development organisations have accused the Government of “misleading” Parliament around the scale of aid budget cuts to China, after a review suggested the reduction in spending is far smaller than initially claimed. According to an updated report from the aid watchdog, the Independent Commission on Aid Impact (ICAI), the...
POTUS

Britain's ticking debt bomb is now the Government's greatest threat

For the first time since the pandemic began, Covid-19 is no longer the biggest fear haunting government. The case numbers are soaring and Chris Whitty is nervous, but everything right now suggests that the hospital numbers will be manageable. The vaccines are doing their work. If things go wrong, there’s the emergency button we pressed last time: lockdown, furlough money, compensation payments and a flood of borrowed cash. The big worry, now, is what happens if that button fails.
Income Tax

The figures show just how mean this foreign aid cut is

The decision by the government to cut the overseas aid budget from 0.7% to 0.5% of gross national income to save £4bn annually is truly shocking, particularly as the underdevelopment and poverty in many parts of Africa and Asia are partly the legacy of colonialism (Outrage aimed at No 10 as MPs back £4bn cut to foreign aid budget, 13 July). Let’s get the figures in perspective. Borrowing £4bn (instead of cutting aid) would increase the current UK national debt of approximately £2tn by just 0.2%. The damage to the public finances would be negligible. At an interest rate of 1%, the cost of borrowing would be approximately £40m annually to save an estimated 100,000 to 200,000 lives. The cost per person saved would therefore be between £200 and £400 – a trivial sum to put on the value of a life. The interest cost to the UK adult population would be less than £1 per head per annum. If the British people knew the facts, the meanness and pettiness of the government would appal them.

