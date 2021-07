Boise State enters the 2021 season with high expectations, along with some significant question marks. They have the players in the skill positions that could prove the best offense in the Mountain West if they can put it all together under new offensive coordinator Tim Plough and head coach Andy Avalos. The COVID shortened year didn’t help a unit that only returned five starters, and the defense and special teams had to bail the offense out of a lot of trouble as they struggled to put together complete games.