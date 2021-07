Lost in the last few days of conference realignment chaos is the fact that the 2021 college football season is drawing closer every day. In fact, BYU's training camp will open up in less than two weeks and the Cougars will officially begin their quest to prove that they are a team capable of reloading and not relegated to rebuilding after a breakout 2020 season. BYU finished ranked #11 in the country last year, finishing the season with an 11-1 record. BYU followed up their strong season on the field with a strong performance off the field in the NFL Draft. BYU saw five of their players drafted into the NFL - including Zach Wilson who went #2 overall to the New York Jets.