At his home Elk City Golf and Country Club, Tres Hill said the course normally plays about 5,900 yards and the greens run at just under 6 on the stimpmeter. From the tournament tees at Cedar Ridge Country Club in Broken Arrow, Hill was dealing with a different beast, a course that stretches to 7,392 yards with lightning fast greens running at 12.5 for the final round of the OGA State Amateur Championship Wednesday.