Lancaster, PA

Police seek new leads in unsolved 2011 shooting death of Lancaster man

By LANCASTERONLINE
Lancaster Online
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSomeone in the community may have information that could provide new leads in the case of an unsolved 2011 homicide, according to Lancaster city police. Brandon Lamar Seals Sr. was shot and killed in the 200 block of Stevens Avenue on July 13, 2011. The investigation into his death, while still unsolved, remains open and active, police said in a news release Tuesday, the 10th anniversary of the homicide.

lancasteronline.com

