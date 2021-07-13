Appeals court says banning handgun sales to under 21-year-olds violates the Second Amendment

U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming filed a court brief with 24 of her Senate colleagues defending the constitutional right to carry firearms outside one’s home. According to a media release from the Senator’s office, the amicus – or friend of the court – brief was filed in a case before the U.S. Supreme Court, New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen. Lummis and her colleagues argue that New York laws that make it extremely difficult to carry a firearm outside the home violate the Second Amendment’s guarantee of the right to bear arms.