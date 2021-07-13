Appeals court says banning handgun sales to under 21-year-olds violates the Second Amendment
Federal regulations setting a minimum of 21 years old for purchasing handguns from licensed dealers violate the Second Amendment, a federal appeals court ruled Tuesday. The restrictions were deemed unconstitutional by a divided three-judge panel of the 4th US Circuit Court of Appeals. The majority opinion, written by Donald Trump-appointee Judge Julius N. Richardson, said the laws relegated "either the Second Amendment or 18- to 20-year-olds to a second-class status."www.wicz.com
