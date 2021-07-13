Are Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling's kids budding directors? See the creative video they shot starring their mom
We can assume Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes’ children will be cute, but now they’re showing they might be budding directors too. Yesterday, as E! Online reports, Mendes posted a quick clip to her Instagram. In it, the lovely Mendes walks around in three colorful patterned summer dresses, sporting a different bag with each ensemble, and all soundtracked with a plucky synth track.www.audacy.com
Comments / 0