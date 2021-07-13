Union Seeks New Mascot and Asks Students Parents, Teachers and Alumni for Best Ideas
Union Public Schools seeks a new mascot and is asking students, parents, teachers, alumni and the public to send in their best ideas. An online application process at www.unionps.org/mascot is available through Friday, July 16, at 5 p.m. Applicants are required to explain why their mascots have qualities that are a perfect fit for Union. They may also submit an image for the proposed mascot.gtrnews.com
Comments / 1