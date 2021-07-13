Cancel
India assures continued cooperation to Afghanistan

Birmingham Star
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDushanbe [Tajikistan] July 13 (ANI): Expressing concern over the escalation of violence and stressing the need to end the bloodshed in Afghanistan, India on Tuesday assured continued cooperation to Kabul in strengthening regional and global consensus to achieve a political settlement in the country. According to an official release by...

www.birminghamstar.com

Jaishankar
Asia
Afghanistan
India
