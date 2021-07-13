Cancel
Grace Vonderkuhn celebrates the unsung on “Rock And Roll Gary”

By John Vettese
xpn.org
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRocking a revved-up headlining set this weekend at the sold-out Shady Grove Music Fest, it was clear Grace Vonderkuhn is very ready for the return of live music. Not just in the tightness of the band — drummer Dave McGrory yelping into the mic and stripping down to biker shorts mid-set, bassist Brian Bartling holding down his composure and the low end while frontperson Grace Koon shredded at stage left — but in the stellar new music they had on display.

