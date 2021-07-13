Grace Vonderkuhn celebrates the unsung on “Rock And Roll Gary”

It is a known fact that the Swedes are exceptionally good at rock 'n' roll. They are also exceptionally good at death metal and crusty hardcore, amongst a huge number of other genres, but snake-hipped and resolutely cool-as-fuck rock 'n' roll is something of a specialty. VELVET INSANE adhere to every brilliant tradition that you might anticipate from a band with songs bearing titles like "Backstreet Liberace" and "Space Age DJ". Cut from the same, sequined cloth as their many forebears, they follow proudly in the footsteps of THE HELLACOPTERS and BACKYARD BABIES, but with an added frisson of sparkly eyed glam rock abandon and lush, symphonic pop harmonies and embellishments thrown in to make every song even more uplifting. From the opening seconds of "Driving Down The Mountain" onwards, "Rock 'n' Roll Glitter Suit" is clearly designed to be one giant, sustained blast of rowdy, tightly trousered fun: a car revs up, a riff kicks in, and the party starts.