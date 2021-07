Other than having a steady data science job during the workday, there are several other smaller ways to increase your income significantly on the side. It can be said that having a few side hustles would be overwhelming, and take away from your main job, however, I think it is quite the opposite. When you are working on more data science projects (to a certain point), you are strengthening your knowledge base in data science, which can ultimately help you perform better at your current job. Of course, it varies from person to person, but investing some of your time in other data science projects can be an excellent way to become a better data scientist overall. With that being said, keep on reading below if you would like to learn from examples regarding these four ways to increase your data science income.