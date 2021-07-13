Firefox 89 delivered more speed—today’s Firefox 90 adds SmartBlock 2.0
Today, Mozilla launched Firefox 90. The newest version of Mozilla's increasingly privacy-focused browser adds improved print-to-PDF functionality, individual exceptions to HTTPS-only mode, an about:third-party page to help identify compatibility issues introduced by third-party applications, and a new SmartBlock feature that cranks up protection from cross-site tracking while making sure site logins still function.arstechnica.com
