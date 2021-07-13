Cancel
Technology

Firefox 89 delivered more speed—today’s Firefox 90 adds SmartBlock 2.0

By Jim Salter
Ars Technica
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, Mozilla launched Firefox 90. The newest version of Mozilla's increasingly privacy-focused browser adds improved print-to-PDF functionality, individual exceptions to HTTPS-only mode, an about:third-party page to help identify compatibility issues introduced by third-party applications, and a new SmartBlock feature that cranks up protection from cross-site tracking while making sure site logins still function.

arstechnica.com

Comments / 0

#Google Docs#Spidermonkey#Compositing#Firefox 89#Smartblock 2 0#Ui#Firefox 86#Javascript#Spidermonkey
