Ohio State

Ohio patient receives kidney intended for different transplant candidate

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Boston 25 News WFXT
 11 days ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A successful kidney transplant performed July 2 at University Hospitals in Ohio has resulted in two employees being placed on administrative leave after the wrong patient received the donated organ.

“We are dismayed that an error recently occurred resulting in one patient receiving a kidney intended for another. The kidney is compatible and the patient is recovering as expected. Another patient’s transplant surgery has been delayed,” UH spokesperson George Stamatis wrote in a statement obtained by WKYC.

The hospital has reported the incident to the United Network for Organ Sharing, the organization that oversees organ transplants nationwide, and has launched its own investigation into the mix-up, WJW reported.

“We have offered our sincerest apologies to these patients and their families. We recognize they entrusted us with their care. The situation is entirely inconsistent with our commitment to helping patients return to health and live life to the fullest,” Stamatis added.

Heather Mekesa, chief operations officer for Lifebanc, northeast Ohio’s organ procurement organization, told WKYC that “99.99% of the time” transplant procedures in the region go smoothly.

“This is not the norm,” she said. “In the last two decades this has not occurred in Ohio. This was a very unfortunate and not a great incident to occur, but it shouldn’t deter people who want to help others through the gift of organ donation.”

©2021 Cox Media Group

