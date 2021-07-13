Tulsa Students Honored As Academic All-Staters
Three Tulsa Public School students were honored as Academic All-Staters during the Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence Academic Awards Ceremony, held recently in Tulsa. They are among 100 outstanding seniors from Oklahoma public schools who were honored by the foundation as Academic All-Staters. The Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence is a statewide nonprofit organization that recognizes and encourages academic excellence in Oklahoma’s public schools.gtrnews.com
