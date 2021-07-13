Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Sug Daniels hopes for the repair of a broken nation on “Kintsugi”

By John Vettese
xpn.org
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWilmington singer-songwriter Sug Daniels just released a new solo single, the third in a string of folk-oriented songs the dynamic frontperson of funk/rock powerhouse Hoochi Coochi has shared this year. “Kintsugi” takes its name from the Japanese art of repairing broken pottery with liquid gold, and the song itself circles...

thekey.xpn.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#Japanese Art#Bandcamp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Gold
News Break
Arts
News Break
Music
Related
Musicxpn.org

Grace Vonderkuhn celebrates the unsung on “Rock And Roll Gary”

Rocking a revved-up headlining set this weekend at the sold-out Shady Grove Music Fest, it was clear Grace Vonderkuhn is very ready for the return of live music. Not just in the tightness of the band — drummer Dave McGrory yelping into the mic and stripping down to biker shorts mid-set, bassist Brian Bartling holding down his composure and the low end while frontperson Grace Koon shredded at stage left — but in the stellar new music they had on display.
Musicxpn.org

Cheeky presents a chilling audio collage on new EP The Tower

Cheeky spins reality into something haunting on her new EP The Tower. Frontperson Kaylee Sabatino, a classically trained pianist, uses her phone or a field recorder to collect and compile sounds which she later reconstructs into songs. Through the whirrs, beeps, static, and snippets of conversations that surround her, she manages to find the ominous undertones in everyday life.
Entertainmentxpn.org

Smorefest brings James Weldon, Jacqueline Constance, Arthur Thomas, Masego and more to One Art Community Center

Philly rapper, producer, and promoter James Weldon first envisioned his. event as a perfect summertime hang, bringing together friends, food, and a fantastic musical lineup under the stars. It debuted at West Philly’s Pentridge Station beer garden, and after COVID sidelined his plans for a 2020 edition, the event returns next month at One Art Community Center.
MusicPosted by
Primetimer

HBO's Woodstock 99: Peace, Love, and Rage offers a serious interrogation of a worthy but forgotten cultural moment

"Woodstock 99 untangles many of the threads that combusted into what looks, by the end, like a burning apocalypse through a heap of archival footage and interviews with participating musicians such as Moby, Korn’s Jonathan Davis, and Jewel, attendees and music critics," says Adrian Horton. "There’s the doomed impulse to reboot a highly romanticized moment for Boomers (the original Woodstock was, in reality, a mess, a few shades of luck from tragedy) into a money-maker for young college kids – part of a cultural pattern of “Boomers pushing their beliefs on younger generations”, said Price. There was the reaction to the chart-dominating teen pop of Britney Spears, ‘NSync, and the Backstreet Boys with overtly aggro acts like Limp Bizkit (choice song: Break Stuff). And there was rampant raunch culture – the kind skewered in two other breakout films of the year, Promising Young Woman and Framing Britney Spears – which figured women’s bodies as first and foremost for the enjoyment of men...With Woodstock 99, the sell of 60s idealism curdled into the license to take, to do things not permitted off-grounds. There’s chilling footage of the late rapper DMX leading the crowd in a call and response to his lyrics, and a sea of mostly white people gleefully shout back the N-word."
CelebritiesPosted by
extratv

Actress Suzzanne Douglas Dead at 64

“When They See Us” actress Suzzanne Douglas has died at the age of 64. A cause of death has not been revealed. On Wednesday, Douglas’ cousin Angie Tee broke the sad news on Facebook. She wrote, “Suzzanne Douglas a beautiful and talented actress made her transition today. She warmed our hearts on movie screens and television sets all over the world. This beautiful soul was my cousin.”
CelebritiesPosted by
rolling out

Shonda Rhimes receives gigantic raise at Netflix

TV mogul Shonda Rhimes reportedly negotiated a new incentive-laden deal with Neflix that could be a significant increase of the mega-deal she already had. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Rhimes has finalized a contract that, with built-in bonuses, sees her going from being paid “merely” $100 to $150 million up to a gargantuan $300 to $400 million to create more shows, live experiences and other content for the next five years with the streaming leader.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

After Frank Fritz's Viral American Pickers Comments, Mike Wolfe Confirms His Partner's Exit In New Message

Frank Fritz, a longtime American Pickers star, has been in the news over the past several days after indicating he’d like to get back to the History series, while also hinting at deeper problems between himself and series star Mike Wolfe. Wolfe had been running the reality show solo for over a year as Fritz dealt with health issues, but as it turns out, Fritz won’t be back to the series at all. In fact, Mike Wolfe has now confirmed the news, sharing a message with the fans.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Dot

Twin sisters executed during Instagram live broadcast

Brazilian twin sisters, Amália and Amanda Alves, were reportedly executed because they “knew too much” about a drug deal. The entire incident was all captured on Instagram Live. According to The Sun, which cited local media, the 18-year-olds were forced to kneel on the ground before each was fatally shot....
Internetmanofmany.com

Instagram Girls of the Month – July 2021

The world is taking a kicking but our favourite Instagram Girls keep on ticking. Indeed, their warm smiles, exotic travels, and vivacious personalities are like evergreen beacons of light in these crazy times, oozing off the screen and into our very souls. Okay, okay, so maybe we’re being a bit hyperbolic, but the point remains that these women have a palpable zest for experience and they aren’t afraid to show it. May their action-packed lifestyles help us keep our chins up and aspire to greater things. Here are this month’s top content creators.
RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

John Amos Married His First Wife Noel J Mickelson Amid Interracial Marriage Ban and Fathered 2 Children — Inside Their Touching Story

John Amos and Noel J Mickelson got married at the time interracial marriages were banned. They went on to welcome two lovely kids — get acquainted with their romantic story. John Amos's acting prowess is widely recognized across the country, and for a good reason; he has an extensive list of credits under his belt, including for his performances on franchises such as "Good Times," "Roots," and "Coming to America."
CelebritiesTODAY.com

Rihanna pokes fun at the Olympics with funny response to Sha'Carri Richardson

Sha'Carri Richardson might not be in Tokyo right now getting to compete in the Tokyo Olympics, but that's not stopping the Team USA track star from living her best life. Richardson, 21, put on an elegant sequined gown and shared a selfie in what appears to be a hotel room with her 2.2 million Instagram followers, along with the caption, "Beauty before the beast is unleashed."

Comments / 0

Community Policy