Former Socastee baseball player reflects historic College World Series

Chris Lemonis wanted to play baseball for Coastal Carolina University. After graduating from Socastee High School in 1988, he played Legion baseball on Coastal's campus, hoping to land a roster spot. But becoming a Chanticleer didn’t work out for Lemonis, so he took his talents south to The Citadel, joining the team in the spring of 1989 as a walk-on. In Charleston, he helped lead the Bulldogs to the program to the College World Series in 1990.