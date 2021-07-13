Bixby Education Endowment Foundation Awards Scholarship
At the 20th Annual Celebration of Academic Awards, the Bixby Educational Endowment Foundation (BEEF) was honored to award $114,500 in scholarships to 38 of Bixby’s seniors. Congratulations to all of the recipients: Kayla Adams, Taylor Argabright, Avery Bernazard, Abigail Besmer, Ella Bevins, Sydney Bush, Gentry Cantrell, Lily Cherry, Caitlin Claxton, Jacob Close, Maximus DeVore, Justin Gilliam, Anja Gudmundsson, Gabriel Holley, Claire Hudson, Sarah Jackson, Ariana Johnson, Noah Jones, Sydney Jumper, Addyson Lane, Hadley Long, Aubrey McNiel, Emma Mirkes, Madeline Mueller, Ana O’Connell, Fernando Patino, Laney Pearman, Beauchamp Selman, Logan Short, Ava Smith, Reese Smith, Addison Stewart, Simon Stout, Olivia Thompson, Audrey Tomlinson, Abigail Trenary, Shauni Vicks and Elizabeth Walker.gtrnews.com
