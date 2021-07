According to biographer Frank Brady, Orson Welles once said of his 1946 film noir The Stranger that “there is nothing of me in that picture”. It’s a statement that’s saturated with hyperbole of course, uttered by one of history’s greatest raconteurs — but the embellishment feels justifiable in context. The Stranger was, after all, made just a few years after The Magnificent Ambersons, Welles‘ sweeping, swirling masterpiece, which was famously mutilated at the hands of RKO, irrevocably cut down to the bone with all the subtlety of an axe murderer while Welles was working on another project for the studio, It’s All True, which was ultimately never finished.