How in the world would anyone think that it’s a good idea to sit down and speak to someone like Ted Bundy? In this movie, No Man of God, Elijah Wood plays the part of FBI analyst Bill Hagmaier, one of the few people that spoke to Bundy and received and an in-depth idea of the things that Bundy did and what kind of crimes he was guilty of. Trying to dip into the mind of a serial killer is something that many people would shy away from simply because the idea is that madness is the only result that anyone can see happening if the average person were to take such a mental trip. The unfortunate truth is that not all killers are crazy in the traditional sense considering that what they do takes planning, abstract thinking, and a great deal of rational thought. Being the type of berserker crazy that some people might think that killers such as Bundy represent is far easier to deal with on a lot of levels. Someone like Bundy, who planned his abductions and kills, makes things so much harder in terms of trying to understand his motivation, his reasoning, and the overall justification that his mind came up with for performing such horrid acts.