India

Delhi HC directs Saket Gokhale to remove defamatory tweets

Birmingham Star
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi (India), July 13 (ANI): In the age of social media, desecration of the reputation of a public figure has become child's play, said Delhi High Court on Tuesday while directing RTI activist Saket Gokhale to delete all tweets against former United Nations Assistant Secretary-General Lakshmi Puri. The court...

www.birminghamstar.com

Centre, ALBirmingham Star

Delhi HC issues notice to Centre UIDAI

By Amiya Kumar KushwahaNew Delhi [India], July 13 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Tuesday issued notice to the Centre and UIDAI on a businessman's plea claiming that his Aadhaar Card number had been compromised and illegally linked to two unidentified overseas entities without his authorisation. The businessman has knocked...
WorldBirmingham Star

Delhi HC to pronounce order on Lakshmi Puri's plea tomorrow

New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): Delhi High Court will pronounce on Tuesday the order on former United Nations Assistant Secretary-General Lakshmi Puri's petition against activist Saket Gokhale over his tweets questioning the sources of income of the ex-envoy. Delhi High Court had on last Thursday hearing the plea of...
PoliticsBirmingham Star

Plea in Delhi HC seeks stop of EVM, use ballot paper

New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): A petition was filed before the Delhi High Court seeking to stop the use of Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) and use ballot paper in any forthcoming elections. A Division Bench of Delhi High Court Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh adjourned the...
Indiathewestsidegazette.com

Litigation Filed In India’s Supreme Court Over Pegasus Spyware Row

NEW DELHI — A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in India’s Supreme Court seeking the appointment of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe into the Pegasus spyware row. The litigation was filed by advocate Manohar Lal Sharma in India’s apex court. Sharma sought direction from the top...
BusinessBirmingham Star

Bhupinder Hooda denies dispute in Haryana Congress

By Archana PrasadNew Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): Former Chief Minister of Haryana, Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday denied reports of friction in the state unit of Congress and said there is no dispute within the party. Breaking his silence amid the buzz of infighting within the Haryana unit of...
IndiaBirmingham Star

'India single largest source of govt information requests'

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): India is the single largest source of government information requests during the second half of 2020, accounting for 25 per cent of the global volume, as per the Twitter Transparency Report released on Wednesday. India accounted for 25 per cent of the global volume...
Collegesbostonnews.net

SFI moves HC, seeks directions to JNU on PhD seats

By Sushil BatraNew Delhi[India], July 13 (ANI): Student Federation of India's unit in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) moved Delhi High Court on Tuesday seeking directions to the varsity to reconsider the decision to allocate all PhD seats to Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) category candidates, leaving no seat for non-JRF category candidates in the academic year 2021-22, in all its seven centres.
IndiaBirmingham Star

Indian envoy discuss cooperation with Russia Deputy FM

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): Russia Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin on Thursday met with Indian Ambassador to Russia DB Venkatesh Varma and discussed a wide range of issues on bilateral cooperation.The issues that were discussed by the two leaders included matter concerning the forthcoming chairmanship of New Delhi in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) in August this year."On July 15, Russian Deputy FM Sergey Vershinin and Indian Ambassador to Russia D.B.Venkatesh Varma discussed a wide range of issues of Russia-India cooperation within the UN with an emphasis on the forthcoming New Delhi's chairmanship in the UNSC in August this year," Russian Embassy in India tweeted.Earlier this month, External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar was on his three-day visit to Russia. He met the Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov and reviewed the economic cooperation between the two countries.Jaishankar stated that the relationship between India and Russia has been among the steadiest in the world and called for constant nurturing of the bilateral ties that have remained strong years after the Second World War. (ANI)
IndiaBirmingham Star

Pradhan on Jan Shikshan Sansthan scheme

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): Marking World Youth Skill Day, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday informed that the education department's Jan Shikshan Sansthan scheme has transformed into a skill and generated employment. Addressing the reporters after addressing a 'Skill India' event here today, Pradhan who is also the...
SportsBirmingham Star

Arjun Awardee Player moves Delhi HC

By Sushil BatraNew Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): Five-time Paralympian (Rifle Shooter) Naresh Kumar Sharma has knocked on the doors of the Delhi High Court seeking direction to the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) to include his name in the list of selected shooters for Tokyo Paralympics in the R7 event.
Energy IndustryBirmingham Star

Petroleum Minister meets Saudi counterpart

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday met with Saudi counterpart Abdul Aziz bin Salman Al Saud, and held discussions on strengthening bilateral energy partnership and developments in the global energy markets. Puri, who took charge of India's oil...
BusinessBirmingham Star

Congress workers stage protests in Jaipur

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 15 (ANI): Targeting the Centre, Congress workers staged a protest in Jaipur on Thursday against the rising inflation. Rajasthan Minister Pratap Khachariyawas said, "Rising fuel and gas prices in the country have disrupted the economic system. Crude oil is cheap in international markets. The Centre has failed."Congress has constantly been targeting the Centre over rising inflation and fuel price.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

Two Democrats in Congress call on Justice Department watchdog to investigate if Barrack case 'was inappropriately suppressed'

(CNN) — Two Democratic members of Congress are asking the Justice Department's inspector general to open an investigation into whether the probe of Trump ally Tom Barrack, indicted earlier this week, "was inappropriately suppressed," after CNN reported Wednesday that prosecutors had enough evidence to charge him last year. Reps. Ted...
Worldtechstartups.com

More vaccinated people hospitalized than the unvaccinated in Israel: Of the 143 patients, 58% were vaccinated, 39% were unvaccinated, Jerusalem Post reports

In the early days of the coronavirus, we were told that vaccines will prevent us from getting the virus. Then as millions of people received the vaccines, the narrative changed to “vaccines will stop people from getting sick, but they may not stop people from getting infected and possibly spreading the disease.”
Politicsnationalinterest.org

China’s Military Plan Will Target U.S. Command and Control Systems

Chinese leaders have laid out a plan for deploying the world’s best-armed forces no later than 2049. Here's What You Need To Remember: China’s theft of major technologies is one key tenet of the PLA’s plan. In addition, Beijing’s armed forces are “[d]eveloping the capabilities and concepts to conduct ‘systems destruction warfare’ —the crippling of the U.S. battle network’s command, control, communication and intelligence systems.”

