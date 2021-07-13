Cancel
Union Swimmers Capture Gold Medals

gtrnews.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree Union swimmers captured gold medals at the Class 6A state swim meet Feb. 27 in Edmond. Senior and New York University signee Courtney Posey won the girls’ 200-yard freestyle event with a time of 1:56.36. Another senior, Washington University of St. Louis signee Danny Sibley and junior Trenton vonHartitzsch each won two events on the boys’ side. Sibley took first in the 200 and 500-yard freestyle events with respective times of 1:41.46 and 4:37.02. vonHartitzsch was the victor in the 200-yard intermediate and 100-yard breaststroke with respective times of 1:54.92 and 57:23.

gtrnews.com

Comments / 0

