Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

Twitter Thread: People Ruin Movies With One Word

By mattstaff
Posted by 
Cheezburger
Cheezburger
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It turns out that it's really not that hard to ruin an otherwise perfectly respectable movie with one word. One word can unleash a whole lot of damage on that meticulously crafted movie title. At the same time though, there are so many crazy movies out there that it wouldn't be shocking if some of these actually ended up being movies. If you're looking for another entertaining post involving productions on the big screen, check out this nostalgic Twitter thread on bizarre, obscure, and straight up cursed TV shows.

cheezburger.com

Comments / 0

Cheezburger

Cheezburger

Brooklyn, NY
24K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Cheezburger Network, known for some of the top procrastination sites on the web, including I Can Has Cheezburger?, FAIL Blog, and Memebase, is one of the earliest drivers behind the massive explosion of Memes and related Internet Culture.

 https://www.cheezburger.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#One Word
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV Shows
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Movies
Related
TV & Videospurewow.com

This Terrifying New Movie Is Already Ranked #1 on Netflix After Only 4 Days

We’re majorly spooked by Netflix’s all-new slasher film (in the best way possible). Fear Street Part One: 1994—which is the first installment in the highly anticipated trilogy—recently premiered on the streaming service, and it’s already claimed a spot on Netflix’s list of most-watched movies. In the trailer, we’re introduced to...
MoviesPosted by
Creative Bloq

People are absolutely loving the new Dune movie poster

Denis Villeneuve's upcoming Dune film has had a bit of a bumpy ride (insert joke about riding over a sand dune). Not only has it faced countless delays thanks the the 'C' word, but its graphic design has taken some flak – mainly because the logo appears to read 'DUNC'. But if this stunning new poster is anything to go by, things are looking up for the sci-fi adventure.
Movieskmuw.org

Movie Review: 'Pig' Is Truly One Of The Best Movies Of The Year

I’ve seen one of the best movies of the year, although I wonder if you won’t think I’m serious when I tell you what it is. The movie is Pig, and it stars Nicolas Cage as a reclusive truffle hunter, whose truffle pig is stolen in a nighttime home invasion, and who sets out to find the people responsible.
MoviesHollywood.com

Regular People React to Movies Out Now

Hey, Hollywooders! Have you ever LOVED a new movie release that critics seem to hate? Or maybe you HATED a movie that got rave reviews?. The truth is, movie critics don’t know everything. That’s why we’re here to share how regular people react to new movie releases out now. Before...
InternetNew York Post

Twitter ditching ‘Fleets’ feature, says few people used it

Twitter is getting rid of its disappearing posts feature called Fleets because not enough people used it, the company said Wednesday. Similar to Snapchat and Instagram’s “story” features, Fleets allow users to create posts that appeared in a bar at the top of the Twitter timeline and were automatically deleted after 24 hours.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Netflix’s New Horror Movie Is The #1 Film Today

Few things are guaranteed in life, but the latest buzzy original movie from Netflix snagging the top spot on the most-watched list 24 hours after debuting on a Friday is at least something we can always rely on to happen. Such is the global reach of the streaming service’s customer base, new is always going to translate to good in the eyes of subscribers.
TV SeriesDen of Geek

Stephen King’s Favorite TV Shows According to His Twitter Raves

“NOW WE’RE SUCKING DIESEL! If you don’t get it, you missed a great series.” Stephen King’s recent discovery of British police thriller Line of Duty – as relayed via a series of highly enthusiastic Tweets – was a delight to witness. King’s zeal is enough to make UK fans wish that he hadn’t binge-watched the BBC series from his home inside the sewers of Derry, Maine, but instead watched it at broadcast pace in the UK, where he would no doubt have made a sizeable contribution to the show’s Twitter larks. (King proved himself happy to join in with online TV show speculation when he correctly predicted the killer in HBO/Sky’s Mare of Easttown. You can bet he’d have had a take on the mystery identity of Line of Duty baddie ‘H’.)
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

An Awesome Ben Affleck Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

Ben Affleck initially shot to mainstream prominence after winning an Academy Award for writing Good Will Hunting alongside childhood best friend Matt Damon. While the latter sought out more challenging roles and decided to test him self as an actor in the years afterward, the former quickly became a major movie star.
Behind Viral VideosCosmopolitan

People are losing it at this video of Addison Rae filming a TikTok in front of someone trying to work

If there's one thing we know about being a social media sensation, and especially a TikToker, it's that you have to learn never to be embarrassed by anything. Whether it's vlogging in busy shops or dancing in public places, you've got to be willing to just go with it. Which is exactly what's going on in this behind the scenes footage of Addison Rae filming a TikTok dance in a restaurant while a man seated behind her awkwardly tries to carry on working on his laptop. Props to her, and him quite frankly.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Dot

‘This is not acceptable’: TikToker accuses adult influencer of ‘pedophile baiting’ by editing her photos to look like a teen

A TikToker accused an adult social media influencer of pedophile baiting in a viral video. The TikToker alleges the influencer edits her explicit content to make herself appear younger than she really is. The TikTok video, posted by @bekahdayyy on June 21, alleges the user—@cosmickitty143 on Instagram—took it “past the...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Dot

‘We accidentally drugged ourselves’: Video shows TikToker ‘deeply inhaling’ poisonous flower

A musician on TikTok discovered the dangers lurking beneath even the most innocuous-seeming objects after she apparently poisoned herself with a highly toxic flower. TikToker and artist Raffaela Weyman, who goes by @songsbyralph on the platform, was enjoying the evening with a friend when they stumbled upon a unique yellow flower. It seemed harmless enough, so she said the duo picked the flower and “spent the night deeply inhaling its smell.”
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Dot

Woman shuts down homophobic Karen who called to complain about her company’s Pride Month post in viral TikTok

A viral TikTok shows a woman named Hannah completely shutting down a homophobic Karen over the phone. Hannah, or @actuallynothx on TikTok, posted a now viral video of her conversation with the Karen, saying in the caption that the caller was mad because the company Hannah works for posted about Pride Month on social media. The TikTok has received over 700,000 views and about 130,000 likes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy