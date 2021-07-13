Twitter Thread: People Ruin Movies With One Word
It turns out that it's really not that hard to ruin an otherwise perfectly respectable movie with one word. One word can unleash a whole lot of damage on that meticulously crafted movie title. At the same time though, there are so many crazy movies out there that it wouldn't be shocking if some of these actually ended up being movies. If you're looking for another entertaining post involving productions on the big screen, check out this nostalgic Twitter thread on bizarre, obscure, and straight up cursed TV shows.cheezburger.com
