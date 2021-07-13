Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘NCIS’: What Episode Does Nick Torres Actor Wilmer Valderrama Make His Debut?

By Madison Miller
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0apDTY_0avlLna500

In order to stay interesting for nearly two decades, “NCIS” has had to recruit new and exciting faces throughout the years.

Now, one of those actors remains a fan-favorite in the franchise. Wilmer Valderrama, known for his hilarious role as Fez on “That ’70s Show,” joined the rest of the cast as Special Agent Nick Torres.

First Episode for Nick Torres

His very first episode in which fans were introduced to this new agent, as well as an all-new side to Valderrama as an actor, was in the first episode of season 14. It was called “Rogue.” During the episode, the team investigates a car explosion. It’s all connected to a mysterious agent who happened to go missing about six months earlier.

anyone remember what season/episode the nick comes in? from NCIS

Up until this point, Gibbs had been refusing every agent sent to replace Tony. The Commander that owned the car was killed in the tampered car accident. The wife was also in the car but was just injured. She happens to be a JAG lawyer as well so the team investigates if she got on someone’s bad side from an older case.

It becomes even more complicated when they learn she took some time off for personal reasons. Her daughter ended up contradicting her when she shared that her mother was actually working on a case. She went to Argentina in search of her brother — an “NCIS” agent that was there on an undercover mission.

He had stopped making contact for about a year and rumors were swirling that he died in action. His sister hires an investigator and finds him. As it turns out, he got incredibly involved in his undercover work where he was trying to expose a family engaged in illegal practices.

Since then, Torres has grown to be a strong member of the “NCIS” team. He also was romantically affiliated with Special Agent Eleanor Bishop (Emily Wickersham). However, she will not be appearing in the new season this fall. Wilmer Valderrama will return alongside others like Mark Harmon, Sean Murray, Brian Dietzen, David McCallum, and Diona Reasonover.

Wilmer Valderrama Filming ‘NCIS’

In many ways, Valderrama’s role in “NCIS” is quite different than his other projects during his career.

His role in the long-running crime drama is constantly defined by intense violence and action. He said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight from four years ago that getting on “NCIS” is comparable to parachuting onto a train.

“I felt like Daniel Craig. You know I landed and I didn’t fall off the train … and it’s like okay now keep going,” Valderrama said. He’s referencing a particularly epic scene in the 007 movie, ‘Skyfall’.”

He may not have that high level of action scenes, but Valderrama can still get physical when he needs to.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mKWkAjYM2gs

Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: [ NCIS ] Rogue 14×01 – In Search of Torres (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mKWkAjYM2gs)

One of the first times we see Wilmer as Torres, he’s fist-fighting a couple of bad guys in an alley. Gibbs and Bishop show up to help him finish them off. They point the gun at him and he states, “Relax, we’re on the same side.”

From that moment on, that certainly seems to be the case.

Comments / 0

Outsider.com

Outsider.com

135K+
Followers
15K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Mccallum
Person
Daniel Craig
Person
Emily Wickersham
Person
Diona Reasonover
Person
Wilmer Valderrama
Person
Brian Dietzen
Person
Mark Harmon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Ncis#Ncis#Special Agent#Jag#Entertainment Tonight
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Argentina
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

WATCH: ‘NCIS’ Alum Cote De Pablo Acted in a Volkswagon Commercial Just One Year Before Landing Role as Ziva David

Former NCIS actress Cote De Pablo really struck big when she landed the role. Just a year before, she acted in a commercial for Volkswagon. The actress left the show in season 10, but her character, Ziva David, is still iconic amongst NCIS fans. While she reprised her role for a brief few episodes in seasons 16 and 17, Cote De Pablo has not made a return as a full-time cast member.
NBAPosted by
Outsider.com

LeBron James’s Wife Savannah James: Here’s Why She is Trending

LeBron James and his wife Savannah are high school sweethearts. It’s hard to imagine such a humble beginning to their relationship. Especially when considering the status that LeBron has achieved as a result of his NBA career. But Savannah has been by his side the whole time. And the beautiful entrepreneur has been getting a ton of love on Twitter recently.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Star Mark Harmon Beautifully Detailed His Wife’s Proud Reaction to Seeing Their Son on Show

He is the young version of a familiar face on “NCIS.” In seven episodes of the hit CBS series, actor Sean Harmon can be seen portraying a young Leroy Jethro Gibbs. There is another piece that makes the young actor’s mug a little more recognizable. He actually IS a young version of Mark Harmon’s Leroy Jethro Gibbs’s character. The young actor is the son of Harmon and his wife, fellow actor, Pam Dawber.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: Who Are the Original Cast Members?

Which NCIS stars are considered original cast? Who appeared in the first episode “Yankee White“?. The pilot first aired on September 23, 2003. Surprisingly, there were only four season regulars featured in the pilot episode of the show. Mark Harmon’s Gibbs was obviously the lead. Abby Sciuto (Pauley Perrette), Michael Weatherly (Tony DiNozzo), David McCallum (Dr. Donald Mallard), and Sasha Alexander (Caitlin Todd) also appeared.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: How Emily Wickersham Felt About Idea of Playing ‘Bad Guy’ on the Series

Emily Wickersham wants to know what it’s like to be the “bad guy.” The “NCIS” star wished that she could have broke bad on the show. After all, they say that villains have all the fun, and Billy Joel definitely wasn’t singing about the evil dying young. In a 2016 interview with Good House Keeping, Wickersham discussed her role as Ellie Bishop on the show. But the actor felt some regrets she never got to play a villain on the show. Although, she admitted that she enjoyed playing Bishop as well because of her good nature. She’s a bit like a do-gooder.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Fans Discuss Who They’d Like To See Replace Mark Harmon’s Gibbs

A Gibbs-less “NCIS” is sad to think about. But it is looking more and more like an eventuality as opposed to a possibility. For the better part of the last two decades, Mark Harmon has portrayed the legendary NCIS team leader Leroy Gibbs. Now, with a diminished role, fans are wondering if Harmon is going to leave the hit show for good. They’re faced with a massive question. Who will replace the iconic character?
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: Sean Murray Explained How He Got in Shape Over Course of Show

In terms of the cast of the popular crime drama, “NCIS,” only a few characters have stuck around for the show’s entirety. Mark Harmon, the main character and also the executive producer of the show now, has been around since day one. That includes the two episodes from the CBS series “JAG,” which the show is a spin-off of. Another actor that has been around since the beginning is David McCallum as Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard, who started out as the team’s chief medical examiner.

Comments / 0

Community Policy