Proteas slump to embarrassing defeat to Ireland

Birmingham Star
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIreland took a 1-0 series lead after beating South Africa by 43 runs at the Malahide Cricket Club Ground in Dublin on Tuesday. Chasing 291 for victory, the Proteas were bowled out for 247 in 48.2 overs. South Africa's noteworthy contributors with the bat were opener Janneman Malan (84) and...

