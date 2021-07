They may have struggled to deliver the goods back in the early 2010s, but in recent times the Codemasters team have kicked on to produce some of the finest racing experiences available on console, with F1 2020 being the pinnacle of them all. Now though there’s more pressure than ever on the racing kings, as they not only have to appease the fans, but need to answer to their new paymasters of EA. It’s a bit of luck then that F1 2021 manages to provide all the glitz and glamour that the F1 community demands.