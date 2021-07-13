Cancel
Kennedy Township, PA

Car crashes into Kennedy Twp. businesses

By WPXI.com News Staff, Joe Arena, WPXI-TV
 11 days ago
KENNEDY Twp., Pa. — Rescue crews responded to a vehicle that crashed through two businesses in Kenney Township.

The SUV crashed into Muzik’s Floral and Gifts and the Medicine Shoppe along Pine Hollow Road Tuesday.

“All of a sudden, we hear this noise. It sounded like lightning hit the building,” the floral shop’s owner, Denise Komenda, said. “I was shocked to say the least.”

She said she was behind the counter getting ready for a busy day when all of a sudden, a woman driving the SUV crashed through the front wall. After the initial shock, Denise ran to see if the driver was OK.

“She was shaken up, she was like, ‘I’m so sorry,’” Komenda said, explaining that the driver told her she hit the gas instead of the brakes.

And while no one was physically injured in this mess and police tell us no charges have been filed, there’s a great deal of repair work ahead for both businesses. But Komenda said that’s not slowing down her workload. Muzik’s Floral and Gifts has orders to fill.

“We’ve already had two sets of families call and say, ‘Are you guys OK, are you open, are we going to have our flowers?’” Komenda said.

