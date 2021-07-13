Report: Knicks 'most aggressive' trade suitor for Cavs' Collin Sexton

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love acknowledges that he is no longer the same player he once was, and for him, it’s time to accept that harsh reality. After deciding to leave Team USA due to his recovering calf injury, Love spoke about his current level of play and his future in the NBA amid uncertainties of his role with the Cavs. While he still wants to play basketball, the 32-year-old big man is ready to take a “pivot” in his career and have a lesser role to help a team win.