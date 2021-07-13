Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

Toonami Debuts Its July-August 2021 Schedule

By Megan Peters
ComicBook
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToonami has done a lot of schedule shifts in the last year to keep its lineup fresh, and that is continuing into 2021. A handful of tweaks have been made in the past few months if you've been keeping up with the anime block. And now, it seems the schedule for late July through August has gone live!

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Harleyquinn#Titan#Dragon Ball Super#Crunchyroll
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Comics
News Break
Anime
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV SeriesComicBook

iCarly Renewed for Season 2

Fans of iCarly were beyond excited when the series was revived for the new Paramount+ streaming service, and it seems the revival was a big success, as today ViacomCBS has announced the show has been renewed for season 2. Season 1 premiered in June and quickly became one of the streaming service's top acquisition drivers, and was one of the service's most-streamed titles since its premiere. Production on season 2 will start in Los Angeles later this fall, and we couldn't be more excited to see what the iCarly team has in store for next season.
ComicsAnime News Network

Fena: Pirate Princess Anime Debuts on August 14 on Crunchyroll, Toonami

Crunchyroll and Adult Swim announced on Tuesday that the first two episodes of the new "Crunchyroll Originals" anime Fena: Pirate Princess will premiere on August 14 in Japanese with subtitles worldwide outside of Japan on Crunchyroll and with an English dub on Adult Swim's Toonami block. The companies also revealed new key art and the English dub cast for the Crunchyroll and Adult Swim co-production. Crunchyroll streamed an English-subtitled trailer:
TV SeriesComicBook

Toonami Announces Harley Quinn Summer Marathon

The Clown Princess of Crime is set to return this summer in the upcoming DC Cinematic Universe film, The Suicide Squad, once again having her pushed into another dangerous mission by government operative Amanda Waller, but it seems as if Harley Quinn will be making an unexpected appearance on Toonami with an upcoming marathon. Running the series that premiered on the DC Universe streaming platform, and jumping to the new service of HBO Max, the animated series of Harley Quinn is a beloved take on the whacky adventures of the DC anti-hero that is attempting to escape the shadow of the Joker.
TV Serieshorrornewsnetwork.net

‘The Witcher’ Anime Spinoff Trailer Teases August Debut

While fans of the Netflix series The Witcher impatiently wait for Season 2 to kick off in December, they can feast their eyes on a trailer for an animated spinoff of the fantasy/horror show. The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf–scheduled for an Aug. 23 premiere on Netflix–will explore the origin...
Los Angeles, CAiclarified.com

Apple Held Special Premiere Event for Season Two of Ted Lasso Ahead of Its Debut on Friday, July 23

Apple held a special premiere event ahead of the second season of 'Ted Lasso' at the Pacific Design Center in Los Angeles. Attending the event were Apple executives including CEO Tim Cook, as well as, cast and creators of the award-winning series including Jason Sudeikis (who stars as Ted Lasso; and is also the series’ creator and executive producer), Hannah Waddingham (stars as Rebecca), Brendon Hunt (stars as Coach Beard; series executive producer), Juno Temple (stars as Keeley), Jeremy Swift (stars as Higgins), Brett Goldstein (stars as Roy Kent; series writer), Cristo Fernandez (stars as Dani Rojas), creator and executive producer Bill Lawrence, and more.
TV SeriesComicBook

The Mysterious Benedict Society: Number Two Hatches a Plan in New Clip (Exclusive)

Friday morning will see a brand new episode of the hit series The Mysterious Benedict Society released on Disney+, and things are really getting interesting as we enter the second half of Season 1. Mr. Benedict and his adult colleagues are trying to keep up communications with the team of children while on their mission, which is unfortunately not an easy task. In an exclusive clip from this week's new episode, Number Two has an intriguing new method that has everyone scratching their heads.
ComicsComicBook

One Piece Meets Waldo in New Collab Poster

Where's Waldo has long been a series unlike anything else out there, revealing countless images where readers attempted to spot the striped figure out in a crowd, but it seems that a certain Captain of the Straw Hat Pirates will be joining the montages will an upcoming One Piece collaboration. With the crossover event celebrating the twenty-fourth anniversary of Eiichiro Oda's Shonen franchise, the mangaka will be creating a poster for an upcoming issue of Weekly Shonen Jump that will recreate the War For Wano location of Onigashima, with Waldo most likely hidden in the mix of Grand Line characters.
Moviesimore.com

Take a first look at Apple TV+ show 'Schmigadoon!' ahead of its July 16 debut

Apple TV+ has shared a new first look at the upcoming musical comedy Schmigadoon!. The six-part show will premiere on July 16. The show, which is a parody of musical movies of the past, features some big hitters from Broadway and TV and looks like it could be great fun — even for those who might not normally be fans of the musical genre.
ComicsComicBook

Super7 Debuts G.I. Joe Figures In Their Ultimates and ReAction Lines

Super7 recently teased that they were about to deliver G.I. Joe figures, and one of the big questions is whether or not they would be in their premium 7-inch scale Ultimates line or in their 3.75-inch ReAction lineup. The answer is both - and pre-orders are live now. Here's what you need to know....
TV SeriesComicBook

Jellystone Reveals Opening For Yogi Bear Animated HBO Max Series

Jellystone’s opening sequence has been released online at Comic-Con at Home. A lot of fans wondered when they would get a better look at the series from executive producer C.H. Greenblatt (Chowder). Well, this short clip lets fans see all those Hanna-Barbera characters in the new art style. If you’re a Chowder fan who loves those old cartoons, you are going to be stoked. Yogi bear, Boo-Boo, Top Cat, Snagglepuss, Magilla Gorilla, Jabberjaw, Captain Caveman and Augie Doggie are all there and accounted for in this series. So, when the team said that all corners of the Hanna-Barbera universe would get some sort of shout-out, they weren’t kidding. Jellystone hits HBO Max on July 29th, so more fans will get a better look then. Check out the footage for yourself down below (s/o to @WakkoKing):
TV SeriesComicBook

The Last of Us HBO TV Show Reveals New Castings

HBO's upcoming The Last of Us TV series has now added a number of new names to its ever-growing cast. In particular, three new actors were today revealed to have been joining the show, which is currently in the filming phase. And while none of these three characters are major ones within the grand scheme of The Last of Us, those familiar with the video game series should recognize some of these names.
ComicsComicBook

My Hero Academia Episode 104 Drops First Stills

My Hero Academia is continuing the story of the Endeavor Agency Arc in its anime, but will be releasing an anime-only episode that focuses the spotlight away from the Three Musketeers focusing on their work-study with the number one hero, and shines on Ochaco, Tsuyu, and Nejire within their studies. With the three heroines of UA Academy experiencing a new adventure at sea with the professional hero Selkie, it's clear that heroes young and old are training themselves in preparation for the upcoming assault by villains that will see the Meta Liberation Army and the League of Villains attacking hero society.
ComicsGamespot

Blade Runner: Black Lotus Anime Trailer, Release, And Plot Details Revealed

The world of Blade Runner, based originally on the Phillip K. Dick novel Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?, has remained relatively unexplored over the years despite being a seminal modern sci-fi series. Now, in addition to the original film and the stellar 2017 sequel, Blade Runner fans are getting a CGI anime series called Blade Runner: Black Lotus. And the creators behind it have finally revealed details about the show's characters and story, as well as the first trailer and key art, during a 2021 Comic-Con virtual panel.
ComicsComicBook

Blade Runner: Black Lotus Debuts First Poster

Blade Runner: Black Lotus has debuted the first poster for its mysterious new anime series! Adult Swim and Crunchyroll are collaborating on a number of original anime projects that will begin releasing within the year, and one of the most mysterious is the brand new story set within the Blade Runner universe, Blade Runner: Black Lotus. Partnering with Alcon Entertainment, this new 13 episode series takes place between the events of Blade Runner and the Blade Runner 2049 sequel. Shinji Aramaki (Ultraman) and Kenji Kamiyama (Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex) will be directing episodes for SOLA Digital Arts, and Cowboy Bebop's Shinichiro Watanabe serves as creative producer.
San Diego, CAPolygon

The panels to stream during this year’s San Diego Comic-Con

The annual San Diego Comic-Con has returned, and with it a look at some of the biggest media franchises and fan favorites. Though the event will be staged virtually yet again to keep everyone safe, the second year of a YouTube rollout finds the convention still packed with panels throughout its condensed three-day period.
ComicsComicBook

Toonami Reviews Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection

Adult Swim's Toonami programming block might be most commonly associated with anime and the like, it regularly dips into other mediums and genres. For example, Toonami will occasionally even review the latest and greatest video games, and this weekend, Toonami's TOM shared a review for the recently released video game Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection. The collection includes three different titles, Ninja Gaiden Sigma, Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2, and Ninja Gaiden 3 Razor's Edge, and while it is clear that TOM is historically a fan of the franchise, it is also clear that he understands why some might be put off from the new release.
ComicsComicBook

Cowboy Bebop Cosplay Brings Big Shot's Judy to Life

One awesome Cowboy Bebop cosplay has brought Big Shot's Judy to life! Cowboy Bebop remains one of the most popular and influential original anime series of all time, and while the central cast is why its held in such high regard, much of the appeal of the series comes from all of the world building we get around its central bounty hunters. One of the most fun aspects of this was a special program we'd occasionally get to see running in the background, Big Shot, that kept bounty hunters up to date with the biggest and hottest bounties available.
ComicsComicBook

Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid Cosplay Brings Tohru to Life

One awesome cosplay for Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid has brought Miss Koabyashi's titular dragon maid, Tohru, to life! Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid first made its big anime debut back in 2017, and Coolkyousinnjya's original manga series has only gotten much more attention in the years since. Now that's set to continue once more as Kyoto Animation has finally returned with a second season of the anime as part of the Summer 2021 anime schedule. This new season has already kicked off, and has reunited fans with familiar fan favorites like Tohru and Kobayashi.
TV SeriesComicBook

Disney+: Every Movie and TV Show Arriving in August 2021

August is almost here and that means another batch of new movies and TV shows is making its way to Disney+. July has seen some big debuts on the Disney-owned service, including Marvel's Black Widow and the Season 1 finale of Loki, but August will bring some excitement of its own to streaming lineups across the country. From classic titles to new and exciting originals, there is a lot look forward to next month.

Comments / 0

Community Policy