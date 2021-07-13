Toonami Debuts Its July-August 2021 Schedule

Jellystone’s opening sequence has been released online at Comic-Con at Home. A lot of fans wondered when they would get a better look at the series from executive producer C.H. Greenblatt (Chowder). Well, this short clip lets fans see all those Hanna-Barbera characters in the new art style. If you’re a Chowder fan who loves those old cartoons, you are going to be stoked. Yogi bear, Boo-Boo, Top Cat, Snagglepuss, Magilla Gorilla, Jabberjaw, Captain Caveman and Augie Doggie are all there and accounted for in this series. So, when the team said that all corners of the Hanna-Barbera universe would get some sort of shout-out, they weren’t kidding. Jellystone hits HBO Max on July 29th, so more fans will get a better look then. Check out the footage for yourself down below (s/o to @WakkoKing):