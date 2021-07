Warning: This sneak preview from the upcoming Teen Mom 2 reunion may give you whiplash. At first, things actually seem to go well when Brianna DeJesus sits down with her ex Devoin Austin II, the father of her 10-year-old daughter, Nova. In fact, Brianna is moved to tears by Devoin's devotion to her other daughter, 4-year-old Stella, especially since the little girl does not have a relationship with her biological father, Luis Hernández.