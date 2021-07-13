PlayStation Players Are Loving New Free Game

Netflix is cooking up a gaming service alongside its streaming services and the word on the street is that Sony is looking to partner with the company. We heard that Netflix was testing the waters with gaming as well as movies and TV shows earlier this year, after a job opportunity popped up for an executive who would direct the development and promotion of video games on the service. Netflix was allegedly headhunting "veteran game industry executives" for the opening and was thinking about offering a "bundle of games similar to Apple's online subscription offering, Apple Arcade." Of course, the company would be clashing with Google Stadia and Amazon Luna that also operate in the same space, but this tidbit from Steve Moser shows that Netflix might have a trick up its sleeve.