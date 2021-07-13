PlayStation Players Are Loving New Free Game
PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS5 -- over on Reddit -- are loving July's headline free PlayStation Plus game, A Plague Tale: Innocence. For the month of July, PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS4 can enjoy Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII and WWE 2K Battlegrounds. It's a fine offer, but compared to previous months this year, it's also a very underwhelming offer. However, subscribers on PS5 got a great game this month with A Plague Tale: Innocence, one of the best games of 2019, but also a game that's been flying under the radar of many. However, being free on PlayStation Plus this month has begun to remedy this.comicbook.com
