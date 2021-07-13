Cancel
Mullica Hill resident named Regional VP of National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Mid-Atlantic Chapter Board

By Submitted Content
thesunpapers.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Mid-Atlantic Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) today announced the election of new leaders to its Board of Governors. The NATAS Mid-Atlantic Chapter board consists of renowned media professionals that bring expertise to their respective positions. Board members will help lead the organization toward successful advancement and promotion of the arts and sciences of television.

