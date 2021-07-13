Mullica Hill resident named Regional VP of National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Mid-Atlantic Chapter Board

SpinLab Communications appoints Jill Mango vice president of communications and names Ally Norton director of communications. Mango will lead SpinLab’s New York offices, while Norton will work out of the company’s Los Angeles headquarters. Mango most recently served as marketing director at The Ridgefield Playhouse, a non-profit venue in Ridgefield, CT. She previously held PR and marketing positions at such record labels as I.R.S. Records, Atlantic Records, Mammoth Records, RCA Records, Island Records and Wind-up Records, and has run her own firm, Mango Media. Norton comes to SpinLab from Shore Fire Media, where she was a senior account executive and opened the agency’s first Los Angeles office. “The addition of these two seasoned publicists to our team means that SpinLab now has a deep bench of executive talent on both coasts,” said SpinLab Communications CEO John Vlautin.