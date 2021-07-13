Cancel
California State

California budget includes billions to help Los Angeles

By City News Staff
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 11 days ago
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti at a ribbon cutting for LAX Terminal 1.5. | Photo courtesy of Mayor of Los Angeles via Flickr ( CC BY-NC-ND 2.0 )

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti Tuesday celebrated California’s $100 billion budget and the billions of dollars that will help Angelenos.

“These funds — and many more — will help us expand and implement programs that will have lasting, positive impacts on our city and our communities,” Garcetti said.

“Thanks to our Los Angeles legislative delegation, our city secured some big wins. I want to thank our delegation and Governor Newsom for the important resources that will be coming to our community to address homelessness, housing, economic recovery, climate change, and more,” he added.

The so-called California Comeback Plan — which Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Monday — includes the following funding directly to Los Angeles, the state’s largest city:

  • $2 billion for Los Angeles Department of Water and Power customers who are behind on their electric and water bills due to the COVID-19 pandemic;
  • $555.4 million to expand summer youth employment opportunities;
  • $2 million to support Los Angeles’ Gang Reduction and Youth Development program;
  • $11 million for the Potrero Canyon Pacific Coast Highway Pedestrian Bridge;
  • $5 million for the Southeast San Fernando Valley Roller and Skateboard Rink in Sun Valley;
  • $3.25 million to revitalize the Canoga Park Arts District;
  • $6.5 million to advance Destination Crenshaw in South Los Angeles through infrastructure and public art improvements;
  • $2 million to renovate Salazar Park in East Los Angeles;
  • $2.3 million to upgrade pedestrian access and finalize a complete streets project at the Louise Avenue 101 Freeway overcross in Encino;
  • $14.9 million for restoration of the Breed Street Shul;
  • $5 million for the Colorado Bridge Undercrossing East Bank River Way Project; and
  • $10 million to support the Museum of Tolerance, which aims to help residents understand the Holocaust and the history of bigotry and discrimination.

The budget also includes $15 million as a one-time allocation for the renovation of a permanent home for the UCLA Labor Center, which will be named the UCLA Reverend James Lawson Jr. Worker Justice Center.

Councilman Gil Cedillo, who represents the center’s district, celebrated the funding:

“The UCLA Downtown Labor Center has been located in Council District 1 at 675 S. Park View St. in the Westlake/MacArthur Park neighborhood of Los Angeles for 19 years, and has made historic contributions to working-class communities, immigrants, and communities of color, who have faced the most severe consequences and mortality rates from the COVID pandemic. I look forward to continuing my support of the Center’s social justice work that is so important to my constituents,” he said.

In a letter to constituents Tuesday, Garcetti also noted statewide funding that will benefit Angelenos, including:

  • $12 billion over the next two years that will go directly to California cities to help them tackle homelessness;
  • $2.75 billion for the statewide Project Homekey initiative to purchase hotel and motel rooms to provide housing for the homeless;
  • $8.1 billion to send $600 to Californians who make under $75,000;
  • a Medi-Cal expansion to include undocumented residents who are age 50 and over;
  • $1.5 billion in small business assistance grants;
  • $35 million for Universal Basic Income pilot programs; and
  • $120 million over three years to provide legal services to renters and homeowners at risk of eviction and foreclosure.

“Harnessing the largest surplus in state history, we’re making transformative investments across the board that will help bring all our communities roaring back from the pandemic — and pay dividends for generations to come,” Newsom said.

The state budget comes after Garcetti signed the city’s largest budget ever — at $11.2 billion — for the 2021-22 fiscal year. The city’s budget allocates historic spending of nearly $1 billion to combat the homelessness crisis.

