CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Deaths from drug overdoses in the United States increased by nearly 30% between 2019 and 2020 with almost 75% of deaths from the misuse of opioids. The U.S. National Center for Health Statistics on Wednesday released provisional data on drug overdose deaths, in which the agency reported more than 93,000 deaths from drug overdoses in 2020. The United States had around 72,000 deaths at the end of 2019.