Let’s get this out of the way: watching Space Jam: A New Legacy feels a lot like watching a timeshare presentation run by every cartoon and comic character you’ve ever known. It has that same greasy “please give us money” feeling to it, as Warner Bros. parades its various intellectual properties past you like they’re showing you a catalogue of things to buy, and while you can technically leave whenever you want, you sort of feel like you should stick it out for another hour, at least. By the end, you’ll feel like you’ve been non-stop advertised to, and your eyes will be covered in a thin film of Batman after-images. It’s not good.