‘Lovecraft Country,’ ‘Pose’ Lead 73rd Primetime Emmy Nominations

By Stephanie Holland
Tell-Tale TV
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast calls are the theme of this year’s Emmy nominations, as canceled shows lead the way. HBO’s Lovecraft Country, which the network recently announced wouldn’t return for Season 2, received 18 nominations including, drama series, Jurnee Smollett for lead actress, Jonathan Majors for lead actor, Aunjanue Ellis for supporting actress, Michael K. Williams for supporting actor, and Courtney B. Vance for guest actor.

telltaletv.com

