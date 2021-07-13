Cancel
Marshall, MO

AREA RESIDENT ALLEGES FIREARM STOLEN FROM HIS VEHICLE

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Marshall resident reported to authorities a firearm was stolen out of his vehicle. According to a report from the Marshall Police Department, a resident at a house on South Benton Avenue alleged to authorities the theft occurred just minutes before he placed the call to the P.D. at 11:50 p.m. on Saturday, July 10. He said he was alerted by the sound of his vehicle’s horn going off. The type of handgun was not revealed.

