AREA RESIDENT ALLEGES FIREARM STOLEN FROM HIS VEHICLE
A Marshall resident reported to authorities a firearm was stolen out of his vehicle. According to a report from the Marshall Police Department, a resident at a house on South Benton Avenue alleged to authorities the theft occurred just minutes before he placed the call to the P.D. at 11:50 p.m. on Saturday, July 10. He said he was alerted by the sound of his vehicle’s horn going off. The type of handgun was not revealed.www.kmmo.com
