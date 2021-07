Peter Asher has pretty much seen it all in the music business. Early on, in the 1960s, he had several worldwide hits with his British Invasion group, Peter and Gordon, including the million-selling “A World Without Love,” and “I Go To Pieces.” Later, he became a music producer and manager for the likes of James Taylor and Linda Ronstadt. Currently, he’s touring the U.S. with his group, Peter Asher & Company, which includes musicians Kate Taylor (James' sister), Albert Lee and Leland Sklar. The tour is to support Kate’s new LP just out on Compass Records, called “Why Wait!”