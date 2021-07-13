This Alton Brown Tweet Has Good Eats Fans Confused
This latest tweet by Alton Brown has fans feeling confused, and honestly we are too. "#QQ will be back, live tonight on YouTube at 7pm. And don't forget starting at 10pm on @FoodNetwork the final new episodes of #GoodEatsTheReturn #EndOfAnEra," Brown wrote on Twitter. Fans are generally taking this to mean that "Good Eats: The Return" has been canceled and will be airing its final episode. The hashtag #QQ usually means quit or crying eyes (via CyberDefinitions) and "final new episodes" and end of an era seem like pretty clear statements as well.www.mashed.com
