This Alton Brown Tweet Has Good Eats Fans Confused

By Kate Hagan Gallup
Mashed
Mashed
 11 days ago
This latest tweet by Alton Brown has fans feeling confused, and honestly we are too. "#QQ will be back, live tonight on YouTube at 7pm. And don't forget starting at 10pm on @FoodNetwork the final new episodes of #GoodEatsTheReturn #EndOfAnEra," Brown wrote on Twitter. Fans are generally taking this to mean that "Good Eats: The Return" has been canceled and will be airing its final episode. The hashtag #QQ usually means quit or crying eyes (via CyberDefinitions) and "final new episodes" and end of an era seem like pretty clear statements as well.

