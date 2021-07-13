Simple BBQ Brisket Sandwich Recipe
It's barbecue season all summer long, but even when you don't have access to a grill or don't feel like going to the trouble of heating and cleaning yours, you can still have delicious BBQ brisket sandwiches. These BBQ brisket sandwiches, which come to you from private practice registered dietician and recipe developer Kristen Carli, are made with slices of brisket that are rubbed with a mildly spicy dry rub made from brown sugar, paprika, cumin, salt, pepper, and cayenne pepper. They are then smothered in a homemade barbecue sauce made from ketchup, mustard, apple cider vinegar, Worcestershire sauce, and brown sugar before slow cooking for five glorious, do-whatever-you-want hours.www.mashed.com
