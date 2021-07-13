Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Simple BBQ Brisket Sandwich Recipe

By Kristen Carli
Posted by 
Mashed
Mashed
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's barbecue season all summer long, but even when you don't have access to a grill or don't feel like going to the trouble of heating and cleaning yours, you can still have delicious BBQ brisket sandwiches. These BBQ brisket sandwiches, which come to you from private practice registered dietician and recipe developer Kristen Carli, are made with slices of brisket that are rubbed with a mildly spicy dry rub made from brown sugar, paprika, cumin, salt, pepper, and cayenne pepper. They are then smothered in a homemade barbecue sauce made from ketchup, mustard, apple cider vinegar, Worcestershire sauce, and brown sugar before slow cooking for five glorious, do-whatever-you-want hours.

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

Mashed

Mashed

56K+
Followers
17K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bbq Sauce#Brisket#Cayenne Pepper#Nutrition#Sandwiches#Food Drink#Hawaiian#Worcestershire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Recipes
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
RecipesPosted by
DoYouRemember?

10 Disgusting Foods Your Grandparents Ate In The ’50s, ’60s, And ’70s

Growing up, we were all familiar with the picky-eater. And most of us had a phase. You know the routine: imploring all the old tricks, spread your food around the plate, pretend to take bites, give a fake “Mmm… that’s good,” capped off with an “All done, may I be excused?” Yeah, Mom never did fall for it, but it was worth a try. And for those that were cynical of the choosey eater, we want you to hold that thought because today we are counting down the most disgusting dishes from the past. No, we’re not talking about Brussel sprouts, creamed spinach, or Aunt Fran’s mysterious casserole with raisins. Sorry, Aunt Fran, we’re taking it a step further.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Worst Cracker Barrel Menu Item According To 32% Of People

There are 665 Cracker Barrel locations in the United States (per Scrape Hero), and sometimes it seems like there are just as many items on the menu. Founded in Tennessee in 1969, this restaurant is a destination both for road-trippers, thanks to its convenient highway proximity in 45 states, as well as a family tradition. You know what you're getting with Cracker Barrel: that porch lined with rocking chairs that will transport you, if only for a few moments, to a peaceful country home; that general store filled with nostalgic pieces of Americana and trinkets you never knew you needed, and food meant to stir up memories of your family kitchen. Most dishes at Cracker Barrel can't quite claim to be the most nutritious options, but they certainly can claim to nail that hearty, homemade goodness. The only constant question that remains is, whatever are you going to order?
RecipesLancaster Farming

Hamburger Tater Tot Casserole

1/4 teaspoon Farm Dust (seasoning) Mix egg, milk, Cheddar cheese, oatmeal, onion, salt, garlic powder, Farm Dust and ground beef and pat in bottom of a 9x13-inch dish. Layer green beans and Tater Tots on top. Pour cheese sauce over all. Bake at 350 F for 1 hour. Note: For a different taste, use ham loaf instead of beef.
Recipescookitonce.com

TACO PIE RECIPE

PREP TIME: 10 MINS | COOK TIME: 20 MINS | TOTAL TIME: 30 MINS | YIELD: 4. If you are looking for a delicious, easy, and quick meal to serve even on the busiest days, this Taco Pie is your best option! Plus, you can easily double the recipe without breaking the bank.
Recipescleanfoodcrush.com

Crockpot Pineapple Chicken

Absolutely Delicious *tender* Pineapple Chicken prepared in my most favorite kitchen appliance: the crockpot. The Slow Cooker does the work and we don’t need to babysit!. Sweet & Tangy homemade pineapple sauce, made of fresh pineapple, coconut aminos, fresh garlic, and fresh ginger. VERY simple, but so good you’ll be making this sauce often!
Recipescookitonce.com

Mexican Chicken Pasta

Prep Time: 20 mins | Cook Time: 40 mins | Total Time: 1 hr | Servings: 4 people. This easy Southwestern recipe with Mexican Chicken Pasta, bell peppers and green chiles smothered in a creamy Cheddar Mozzarella sauce is pure love! The best comfort food that you can make using only simple ingredients in an hour from start to finish. If you are a huge fan of pasta and Mexican cuisine, I am pretty sure you’ll enjoy this scrumptious Mexican Chicken Pasta!
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

28% Agree That This Is The Worst Menu Item At KFC

Per Delish, KFC's founder Colonel Sanders (who yes, was a real person) started small. He simply began offering fried chicken to travelers at a small petrol station that he ran in Kentucky — literal Kentucky Fried Chicken. The recipe was a hit among those who tried it, paving the way forward for KFC as a brand and prompting Sanders to turn his station into a restaurant and motel called Sanders' Court and Cafe. Though these seeds were sown back in the 1930s, the first official KFC outlet didn't show up until 1952, in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Recipesbutterwithasideofbread.com

PEACH CAKE WITH CINNAMON GLAZE

Peach Cake with Cinnamon glaze topping made with classic ingredients, including fresh peaches! Lovely spiced cake with chunks of flavorful peaches with a fabulous cinnamon topping. Great way to use fresh peaches!. I got this fabulous recipe from my sister-in-law Rachell {we call her Raz. It feels funny to even...
Recipesgordonramsayclub.com

Strawberry Clafoutis (15-Minute Recipe)

This strawberry clafoutis is so delicious, quick, and very beautiful. Spring is the ideal time for preparing this dessert, though you can always use frozen strawberries and make it throughout the whole year. If goes perfectly with a cup of coffee or tea. You will need just a few minutes to prepare the dessert and around 15 minutes to bake. Here is the recipe:
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Chick-Fil-A Mac & Cheese: What To Know Before Ordering

Whether you love or loathe Chick-fil-A's politics, there's no denying the tastiness of the chain's chicken sandwich and related poultry-based menu items. The fact that their waffle fries are unlike anyone else's is icing on the proverbial cake. Known originally (and still primarily) for its chicken sandwich, the menu now...
RecipesDevils Lake Daily Journal

The Amish Cook: Potato Bake

Daniel stepped into the house, cradling something. A second look revealed the surprise, a perfectly adorable fawn covered with white spots. By all evidence, it was no more than a week old. We gasped. Could it be a real baby deer?. Daniel explained how its mommy had gotten hit on...
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

The Worst Mistake A Baking Show Contestant Can Make, According To Nancy Fuller

Celebrity chef and the face of "Farmhouse Rules" Nancy Fuller has extensive experience cooking for others. Per Southern Living, she tackled her catering business and also found innovative ways to feed her six kids before she became a part of the Food Network show. In fact, what inspired her to demonstrate her recipes on camera was the knowledge that she had the ability to feed and impress her loved ones. Her mantra has been the same throughout: Focus on your family. She says, "Put that table in the center of that kitchen and put your family around it!"
Recipescookitonce.com

Cajun Lasagna

Prep Time: 10 mins | Cook Time: 2 hrs | Total Time: 2 hrs 10 mins | Serving: 6-8 This Scrumptious Cajun Lasagna has been my long-time favourite Sunday dinner! Super delicious loaded with five kinds of cheese that easily gives this lasagna depth of flavour. A fancy meal is even perfect for entertaining!
Food & Drinksthespruceeats.com

Peanut Butter Banana Cookies

Nutrition Facts (per serving) (Nutrition information is calculated using an ingredient database and should be considered an estimate.) These peanut butter banana cookies are the perfect sweet and salty treat. In this recipe there's no need for butter, they have richness, moisture, and flavor from the perfect combination of peanut butter and mashed ripe bananas.
Recipesrecipes.net

Pasta Cobb Salad Recipe

On this filling and fully loaded take on Cobb salad, pasta is mixed in with chicken, cheese, bacon, tomato, & cucumbers then tossed in red wine vinaigrette. Cook pasta according to package directions till al dente. Drain, rinse with cold water to keep the pasta from sticking together and set aside.

Comments / 0

Community Policy