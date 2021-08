June was a busy time with two time-intensive surveys going on during the month: June Area and June Agricultural Surveys. June Area is one of the largest annual NASS survey projects and is an important piece to the entire NASS survey program. The June Agricultural Survey, which is part of a quarterly survey program, collects crop acreage and grains in storage for specific commodities. One of the reports from these two surveys is the acreage report, which was published June 30.